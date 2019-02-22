|
|
Angelica R.
Oliver
March 25, 1975-
February 17, 2019
Columbus , GA- Ms. Angelica R. Oliver, 43, of Columbus, GA passed February 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Bryant, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3-6 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Oliver was born March 25, 1975 in Phenix City, Al to the Johnny B. Hayes and Londin Oliver. She was a 1994 graduate of G.W. Carver High School.
Angel is survived by her parents, Londin Oliver and Johnny "Lil Bro" Hayes (Ann); her children, De'Vonte Tyner and Aresha Oliver; two grandchildren, Ay'Den Ambrose and Masyn Lockhart; her brothers, Keith A. Oliver, Sr., Jermaine "Phatt" Oliver, Isaac Oliver, Kelvin Taylor (Cherry), Johnny Hayes, and Jemell Hayes; her sisters, Toccara Oliver and NaKesha Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019