Angie G.
Quintanilla
May 4, 1953-
February 29, 2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Angie G. Quintanilla, 66 of Fort Mitchell, Alabama passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Holy Trinity, Alabama. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 pm.
Mrs. Quintanilla was born May 4, 1953 in Guam.; daughter of the late Gonzalo Guzman and Rosario Cruz Guzman. She was employed with Rainbow Foods in Ft. Mitchell and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Miracle Angel Brewer, sister, Dolores Gumataotao, brothers, John Guzman, Daniel Guzman Eddie Guzman and sister, Jane Lukeala.
Survivors include her husband,George C. Quintanilla, son, Rocco Quintanilla, daughter, Roxanne Toves (Charles), sons, Joseph Quintanilla, Curtis Quintanilla and Christopher Quintanilla; siblings, Mary Salonga (Ernesto), James Guzman (Maria), Gene Guzman (Maria), Benny Guzman (Annette); grandchildren, Zachary, Edliza and Christ Bueno and grandchildren, Aldolyn, Aliyah, Lamont and Montavian Brewer, and Keo Toves, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020