Ann Pou
Ann
Pou
October 4, 1954-
November 2, 2020
Crawford, AL- Mrs. Ann "Rine" Pou, 66, of Crawford, AL passed on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Crawford, AL.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Kenneth Wilcox, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Pou was born October 4, 1954 to the late David Dawkins and the late Margaret Dawkins. She was a member of Uchee Chapel A.M.E and worked over 20 years with FieldCrest Mill.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Pou; daughter, Angelia (Anthony) Mitchell; son, Dexter (Danielle) Pou both of Phenix City,AL; three sisters, Ruby Nell Dawkins, Lois Phillips and Leth (Wayne) McGhee all of Phenix City, AL; brother, Mercy (Imagene) Dawkins of Lato, AL; 12 grandchildren; one aunt, Susie Miles of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
