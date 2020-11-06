Ann
Pou
October 4, 1954-
November 2, 2020
Crawford, AL- Mrs. Ann "Rine" Pou, 66, of Crawford, AL passed on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Crawford, AL.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Kenneth Wilcox, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Pou was born October 4, 1954 to the late David Dawkins and the late Margaret Dawkins. She was a member of Uchee Chapel A.M.E and worked over 20 years with FieldCrest Mill.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Pou; daughter, Angelia (Anthony) Mitchell; son, Dexter (Danielle) Pou both of Phenix City,AL; three sisters, Ruby Nell Dawkins, Lois Phillips and Leth (Wayne) McGhee all of Phenix City, AL; brother, Mercy (Imagene) Dawkins of Lato, AL; 12 grandchildren; one aunt, Susie Miles of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
