|
|
Ann Rickard
Haller
September 2, 1962-
August 25, 2019
Chesapeake City , MD- Mrs. Ann Rickard Haller passed away August 25, 2019 in Manassas, Va at the age of 56. She was born Sept 2, 1962 at Fort Benning, Ga to the late Col. Daniel Rickard and Meta Stuart Fooks Rickard.
Ann is survived by her mother, Meta Fooks Rickard of Columbus, Ga; her brothers Paul Rickard (Brooke) of Midland Ga and Col. Tom Rickard (Elizabeth) of Ft. Meade, Md; her aunts Mary Alice "Tuke" Shoemaker of Belton Tx and Mary Bolling Fooks Whittemore of Falmouth, Me; and her uncles Robert Fooks (Peggy) of Norfolk, Va and James Rickard (Kay) of Traverse City, Mi.
Ann was preceded in death by her late husband Mr. Roger Haller and by her father Col. Daniel Rickard.
Ann's love of horses and her involvement in the equestrian world began at the age of eight with the assistance of her aunt, Tuke Shoemaker, who introduced Ann to Pony Club. This grew into a lifetime passion and career, and led to her meeting and marrying a giant in the equestrian world, Roger Haller.
Working both together with Roger and on her own, Ann traveled the nation and the world, working everything from local horse shows to huge international events. Through it all, she always found time to work with the United States Pony Club.
With her quick smile and can-do attitude, Ann made countless friends throughout the equestrian world, friends who are shocked and saddened by her sudden passing.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am this Saturday, August 31st at Trinity Episcopal Church on First Avenue in Columbus, with reception following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United States Pony Club Annual Fund (PonyClub.org/giving/annualfund), or to the Roger Haller Education Fund (USEAFoundation.org/donate).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019