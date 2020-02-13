|
|
Ann Summerlin
Sturkie
April 11, 1933-
February 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ann Summerlin Sturkie, 86, of Columbus, GA., died at Spring Harbor, February 12, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church 1130 First Ave. Columbus, GA. A reception will follow the service for friends and family. Interment will be private.
Mrs. Sturkie was born in Columbus, GA., April 11, 1933, daughter of the late Reba Vance Sparkman and John Alrie Summerlin. She was a life-long resident of Columbus and attended Wynnton School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1951. She attended Huntington College and then Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1955. She married Craig Ennis Sturkie in 1956 and they were married 51 years until his death in 2007.
Mrs. Sturkie was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Columbus. Her family will miss her sweet smile and contagious laughter and will cherish many special memories.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Sturkie Gentry and her husband, John Thomas Gentry, of Springfield, MO.; Sara Sturkie Wilson and her husband, Marty Roy Wilson, of Waverly Hall, GA.; a sister, Elizabeth Brannan Woodruff Wills of Atlanta, GA.; a cousin, Harry Lawrence Williams, III, who was like a brother; grandchildren John Thomas Gentry, Jr. and wife, Rachel, Benjamin Steadman Gentry, Craig Sturkie Wilson and fiancé, Cortney, and Ann Wilson Howe and husband, TC; cousin-in-law Dayton Preston and wife, Terry; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. The family expresses deepest gratitude to her loving caregivers who were her special friends: Donna Carney, Willie Nell Alexander, and Betty Abraham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ann Sturkie to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 First Avenue, Columbus, GA. 31901; or to a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020