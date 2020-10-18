Ann "Nannie"
Ware
October 16, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- Ann "Nannie" Ware, age 105, resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Orchard View Nursing Facility, Columbus, Georgia. Cryptside services will be held at Greenhill Memorial Gardens, Troy, Alabama on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 11 a.m. (CST), according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 US Hwy 431N, Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.(EST) and also at Greenhill Memorial Gardens in Troy, Alabama one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m.(CST) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mrs. Ware, daughter of the late James Edward Herald and Elizabeth Terry Herald, was born September 3, 1915 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy, Alabama and a former Co-Owner of LP Gas Company. Mrs. Ware was always "on the go." She enjoyed traveling, where she had been to 46 of the 50 states; traveled to 2 continents; and was on the open sea on cruise ships on many occasions. Mrs. Ware enjoyed watching Kentucky Wildcat basketball and Glenwood High School sports, particularly basketball. She loved to fish in the Florida Keys; enjoyed cooking for family and friends; enjoyed reading; watching old classic movies; and was an excellent seamstress for family members.
The family remembers her as a lady who was a role model for many, always believing in dressing with fashion, being appropriate for any occasion. Other than her parents, Mrs. Ware was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Milton Ware; a daughter, Carl Lynn Ware Whitfield; and seven siblings, Polly Canada, Vina Kuhn, Jean Fowee, Nettie Baker, Kenard Herald, Callie Prince, and Dora Smith.
She is survived by one daughter, JoAnn Ware Beck and her husband Ronald of Smith Station, Alabama; one sister, Vee York of Covington, Kentucky; one brother, James Edward Herald and his wife JoAnne of Wetumpka, Alabama; five grandchildren, Carl Vance Ware and his wife Kelly of Troy, Alabama, Elizabeth Beck Adams and her husband Ricky of Smith Station, Alabama, Eugene Shaver and his wife Angie of Prattville, Alabama, Vance Beck and his wife Kimberly of Phenix City, Alabama, and Michael Shaver of Robertsdale, Alabama; 12 great-grandchildren, Carley Adams Gray and her husband Harris, Trey Beck and his wife Samantha, James Beck, Nick Adams, Jessica Brown and her husband Wes, Tabatha Chandler and her husband Robert, Cade Shaver, Melissa Shaver, Miranda Shaver, Dalton Shaver, Cal Ware and wife Judi, Alley Wilkerson and her husband River; five great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the charity of your choice
in her honor.