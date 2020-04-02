|
|
Anna Adams
Mims
January 28, 1931-
March 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Anna Adams Mims transitioned home peacefully Saturday at her home. She was 89 years of age.
The daughter of the late Thomas Charles, Sr. and Anna L. Rogers Adams, Mrs. Mims was born in Columbus, Georgia and was a 1947 graduate of Radcliff High School in Columbus. She graduated from Morris Brown College in 1951 obtaining a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. She received a Masters degree from Georgia State University. Mrs. Mims traveled extensively with her husband of 55 years, the late Sergeant First Class Johnny L. Mims, working as a classroom educator in the United States and abroad. She retired following 35 years of dedicated service from the Muscogee County Schools, her last tenure being at St. Mary's Elementary Magnet.
She confessed her life to Christ at the age of 9 becoming a lifelong member of Allen Temple AME Church where she served diligently as Superintendent of the Sunday School, Director of Christian Education, as a Missionary, Laymen's Organization on the local and conference levels, and the Ladies Improvement Board. She also organized the Church Library and supplied the reading materials. She served as secretary of the Wynnton Home Association through the Wynnton United Methodist Church. She was very instrumental in helping the residents of the East Wynnton neighborhood with home repairs and the purchasing of their own homes. Her civic obligations include: a life member (65 years) of Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (Pearl Soror), Columbia Heights Neighborhood Association (50+ years), Morris Brown Alumni Association (50+ years), and the Muscogee County, Georgia and Retired Educators Associations.
Other than her husband, Mrs. Mims was preceded in death by six siblings, John White, Earnest, Thomas, Jr., Fredrick, Robert and Jacob Adams, and a son-in-law, Moses Jennings. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Jacqueline Mims Jennings and Cavanaugh Mims, Sr. (Telicia); three grandchildren, Kimberly Jennings, Cavanaugh Mims, II and Tykeara Mims; two brothers, Henry Adams (Louise) and George Adams (Anne); two sisters-in-law, Dr. Nellie Adams and Dorothy Adams; loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a private graveside service held for Mrs. Mims with the Memorial Celebration announced later by Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020