Columbus, GA- Anna Dottl Clausen, 85, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Jimmy Little officiating. A private family interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Clausen was born November 1, 1933 in Munich, Germany daughter of the late August Dottl and Anna Nischwitz Dottl. She worked as a bookkeeper and was active with her church and the Lighthouse Ministries. Mrs. Clausen loved to cook, read and spend time with her family.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Clausen, Sr. and grandson, Brian Casey Clausen.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Perry (Ray) of Columbus, GA, son, Claude Clausen, Jr. (Debbie) of Columbus, GA, sister, Freida Foley of Toms River, NJ, sister-in-law, Evelyn Ortego of Centerville, LA, grandchildren, Chris Clausen (Amanda), Angela Urban (Dennis) and Kyle Perry (Kristi), great-grandchildren, Abby Urban, Landen Urban, Madison Fortune, Isabella Fortune and Braelynn Dawkins, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Lighthouse Ministries or Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019