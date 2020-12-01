Anna Mae Hooper Debro
October 3, 1916 - November 25, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Debro, 104, of Columbus died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A private funeral service for Mrs. Debro will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home, Inc. Rev. George Moore, Pastor will be officiating. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home located at 927 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Debro, was born in Coffeeville, MS on October 3, 1916 to Rev. Louis W. and Minnie Hooper. She was married to the Late Presiding Elder James Debro, Sr. for over 30 years. Mrs. Debro graduated from Delta Industrial High School, Alcorn and Campbell College with an undergraduate degree and a Master's degree from Clark Atlanta University (formally Atlanta University). She sought further studies at the University of Georgia, Florida A & M University, and Tuskegee University as a National Science Foundation Scholar. She taught Math at Carver High School from 1954-1971 and Columbus High School from 1971-1978, where she was historically among the first African American teachers to desegregate the Muscogee County School District. Mrs. Debro was also a dedicated member of Greater St. Mark A.M.E. Church for over 70 years.
Mrs. Debro is survived by her 5 children: James Debro, Jr. (Rosalyn), William Debro, Lisa Debro Dore, Harriette Debro Watkins (Fred), and Dwight Debro (Gwen); 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 favorite nephews: Ted Debro (LaJoyce), Julius Debro (Darlene); a very special friend, Mrs. Catherine Shores; 2 wonderful caregivers: Angela Brown and Mozella Barbee and a host of other family and friends who loved her.
In lieu of flowers a "Gift of Knowledge" can be given in support of her alma mater Clark Atlanta University. To give online go to www.cau.edu
For giving options, select other and type: In memory of Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Debro. Or mail donations to: Clark Atlanta University, IAUR , 223 James P. Brawley Dr, S.W. Harkness Hall, Room 211 Atlanta, GA 30314. (On memo line: Memory of Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Debro.)