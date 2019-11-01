|
Anne James
Gillis
July 27, 1940-
October 25, 2019
Tuskegee, AL- GILLIS, Mrs. Anne James, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am (CST) at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. John H. Curry, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gillis will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2019