Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenzie's Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenzie's Funeral Home (Family Hour)
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Gillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne James Gillis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne James Gillis Obituary
Anne James
Gillis
July 27, 1940-
October 25, 2019
Tuskegee, AL- GILLIS, Mrs. Anne James, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am (CST) at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. John H. Curry, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gillis will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -