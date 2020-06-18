Anneliesse DrostePicketSeptember 9, 1940-June 16, 2020Columbus, GA- Anneliese Droste Prickett, 79, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence in Columbus, GA.A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Dennis Lacey officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA.Anneliese was born September 9, 1940 in Hanover, Germany to the late Berta Droste. She was a hard working woman and retired from Winn Dixie and enjoyed volunteering at PAWS Humane. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Survivors include her husband Raymond Prickett of Columbus, GA, children, Frank Wilcox (Regina) of Columbus, GA, William Wilcox (Michel) of St. Augustine, Fl, Diane Ruhl of GA, Jimmy Wilcox of TX, Michael Riley (Mandy) of NC, grandchildren, Jasmin Wilcox of Columbus, GA, Alexis Wilcox of Columbus, GA, Frank Wilcox, Jr. of Columbus, GA, Bradley Wilcox, Jordan Wilcox, Spencer Wilcox all of St. Augustine, FL, Jordan Wilcox, Mike Riley of NC, Jon Riley of NC, Madison Riley of NC, great-grandchildren, Paisley Grace Hart of Columbus, GA, and Joseph Kinglsey Hart of Columbus, GA.Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may also make contributions to, Regina Wilcox, 37 Indian Mountain Trail Hamilton, GA 31811.