Annemarie M.
Townsend
October 18, 1935-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Annemarie Margarete Schrepf Townsend, age 83, of Columbus, GA passed away on Friday September 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 am.
Annemarie was born in Nűrenburg, Germany, on October 18, 1935; the daughter of Anton Schrepf and Erna Erkens Schrepf. Annemarie was married to Raymond Wayne Townsend for years and was previously married to Daymon D. Horn.
Annmarie was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She enjoyed many things in this life, but what she truly loved was her family. Being a wife and mother were wonderful, but being a grandmother and great grandmother was the best.
She is preceded in death by: husband, Raymond W. Townsend, previous husband Daymon D. Horn; and a daughter Ellen Bowen Horn.
Survivors include: her children, Ellen Bowen Horn, Ron (Barbara) Horn, Rose Horn, Jim (Terri) Horn, Linda (Rhett) Flournoy, 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and many more family members and family friends that will cherish her memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019