Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill
Resources
More Obituaries for Annemarie Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annemarie M. Townsend


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annemarie M. Townsend Obituary
Annemarie M.
Townsend
October 18, 1935-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Annemarie Margarete Schrepf Townsend, age 83, of Columbus, GA passed away on Friday September 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 am.
Annemarie was born in Nűrenburg, Germany, on October 18, 1935; the daughter of Anton Schrepf and Erna Erkens Schrepf. Annemarie was married to Raymond Wayne Townsend for years and was previously married to Daymon D. Horn.
Annmarie was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She enjoyed many things in this life, but what she truly loved was her family. Being a wife and mother were wonderful, but being a grandmother and great grandmother was the best.
She is preceded in death by: husband, Raymond W. Townsend, previous husband Daymon D. Horn; and a daughter Ellen Bowen Horn.
Survivors include: her children, Ellen Bowen Horn, Ron (Barbara) Horn, Rose Horn, Jim (Terri) Horn, Linda (Rhett) Flournoy, 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and many more family members and family friends that will cherish her memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Townsend family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now