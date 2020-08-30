Ms. Annette D.
Sands
July 27, 1969-
August 21, 2020
Riverdale, GA- Mrs. Annette Denise Sands formerly of Columbus, passed away Friday at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale. She was 51 years old. A native of Columbus and the daughter of Saul Banks(Patricia) and the late Linda Ann Oden, Annette attended Kendrick High School and Culinary College. After moving to the Atlanta area, she was employed as the Food Service Coordinator for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and was self-employed as a Caterer and Sous Chef. Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Demetrius Oden.
Surviving other than her father are, her husband, Marlon Sands; one brother, Bernard Smith; two sisters, Selena Banks and LaDeshia Hall; her grandmother, Catherine Smith; nephews and nieces, Justin Tua, Bernard Smith, Jr., Tiera Linda Ann Andrews, Javonte Oden. Karl Stan Wesley, Ramone Premous, Tamisha Banks, Chatia Jackson and Jakeira Banks; an aunt, Carolyn Smith; devoted cousins, Greg Smith, Michelle Smith and Demone Smith; and a host of other cousins and friend.
Annette will be laid to rest during a Ten O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration at Evergreen Memorial Park on Monday, August 31, 2020. Brother Steven Short will officiate. Visitation is Sunday 1:00 til 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com