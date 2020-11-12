1/1
Annie Allen
1945 - 2020
Mrs. Annie Allen
December 7, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Annie Will Austin Allen of Columbus passed away Sunday at her residence. She was 74 years of age.
The daughter of the late Will and Alga Kendrick Austin, Mrs. Allen was born in Union Springs, AL where she was a graduate of the George Washington Carver High School. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Cooper Creek Congregation. She was a Homemaker.
Survivors include: her husband of 52 years, Mr. Billy R. Allen; two daughters, Stephanie A. Allen of Bloomington, IN and Angela C. Allen-Mercer (Troy) of Columbus; a granddaughter, Andrea Michelle Hayes; six siblings, John Austin of Seattle, WA, George Austin of Los Angeles, CA, Betty Delaney (Tommy) of La Grange, GA, Roger Austin (Rachel) of Pasadena, CA, Eugene Austin of San Francisco, CA and Burnett Smith of Birmingham, AL; a brother-in-law, Alter Cochran of Las Vegas, NV; a devoted caregiver, Michele Chester and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
