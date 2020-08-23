Annie B.
Epps
August 28, 1938-
August 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Annie B. Epps passed away quietly Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 81. A native of Ft. Mitchell, AL., and the daughter of the late James E. and Fannie Mae Peterson Butler, Mrs. Epps attended Mother Mary Mission School and was a graduate of Columbus Technical College School of Cosmetology. For over fifty years, she was a Master Cosmetologist and was the Owner/Operator of Epps Hair Designs. She was a devout member of the Glen Arden Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Epps, Sr., four children, Robert Epps, Jr., Raymond Epps, Sherry Williams and Lisa Grant, and eleven siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Epps and Marty Epps(Gladys); two daughters, Janice Epps-Carthar and Patricia West; eighteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and spiritual family.
Mrs. Epps will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 following a Twelve O'clock Noon Graveside service officiated by Brother Leroy Alexander. Visitation is Monday 1:00 til 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com