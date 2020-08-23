1/1
Annie B. Epps
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie B.
Epps
August 28, 1938-
August 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Annie B. Epps passed away quietly Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 81. A native of Ft. Mitchell, AL., and the daughter of the late James E. and Fannie Mae Peterson Butler, Mrs. Epps attended Mother Mary Mission School and was a graduate of Columbus Technical College School of Cosmetology. For over fifty years, she was a Master Cosmetologist and was the Owner/Operator of Epps Hair Designs. She was a devout member of the Glen Arden Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Epps, Sr., four children, Robert Epps, Jr., Raymond Epps, Sherry Williams and Lisa Grant, and eleven siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Epps and Marty Epps(Gladys); two daughters, Janice Epps-Carthar and Patricia West; eighteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and spiritual family.
Mrs. Epps will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 following a Twelve O'clock Noon Graveside service officiated by Brother Leroy Alexander. Visitation is Monday 1:00 til 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
May you rest in peace Ms. Annie.
Tommy Harley and Mary Buckner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved