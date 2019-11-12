|
|
Mrs. Annie Bell
Johnson
September 25, 1935-
November 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Annie Bell Johnson passed Monday, November 4, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with a family gathering from 10:00 am until 12 noon. Rev. Betty Jackson-Sparks, pastor of Mt. Commodore AME Church, where she was a faithful member will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson was born on September 25, 1935 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Dixon and Annie 'Selma' Evans. She was a Housekeeper and helped raised three girls of Ben and Sandra Burns for many years. Mrs. Johnson loved playing games and talking on the phone with family and friends. She is preceded by her parents; her husband of 41 years, George C. Johnson and two siblings. Mrs. Johnson leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Johnny (Jessie) Owens; four sibling, Rosa Harris, Minnie (Clinton) Upshaw, Jessie Perkins and Rodger Evans; five grandchildren, Johnny, Jessie, Barbara, Tyler and April (Barnett) Lamtley; two great-grandchildren, Abriyal and Demarkus; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 12, 2019