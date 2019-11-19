|
|
Heavenly 90th Birthday Mom
Annie Mildred Burr
November 19, 1929 -
June 11, 2017
Birthdays were always special to you and today is that very special one you talked about. In your witty way you would say I'd like to be 90 but don't think I want to be 100. I'm sure the angels in heaven and all your friends will recognize your special day. Here you will be thought of and so missed. Roses will be there for you too. Days are not easy to make without you around. One makes each day with many memories and thoughts of missed opportunities to tell and show you what you meant in my life. I failed you and dad in too many ways. Know today and everyday I love you and so miss our times together, which I have found out can never be enough.
Love & Birthday Wishes, Your son Paul
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 19, 2019