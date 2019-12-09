Home

James & Lipford Funeral Home
5390 Cotton Street
Graceville, FL 32440
(850) 263-3238
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James & Lipford Funeral Home
5390 Cotton Street
Graceville, FL 32440

Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Annie Deloris Carnley


1933 - 2019
Annie Deloris Carnley Obituary
Annie Deloris
Carnley
12/29/1933-
12/06/2019
LaGrange, GA- Annie Deloris Carnley passed away peacefully at Wellstar Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia on Friday, December 6, 2019
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kent Lampp officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.
Family will receive friends Tuesday at James & Lipford Funeral, 1 p.m. until time for service.
Flowers accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to Down Syndrome Organization, DSA of SWGA P.O. Box 1142 Leesburg, GA 31763.
Mrs. Carnley was born December 29, 1933 in Quitman County, Georgia to the late Ben and Annie Jo Phelps Sawyer, Sr. She worked at Food Vending, Union Carbide and then was a private sitter for a number of years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida.
She was predeceased by her first husband Sanford Lockhart, husband Daniel Moody Carnley, parents, daughter Rachel Beasley, stepdaughter Tish Spence, granddaughter Shannon Camp, brother Ben Sawyer, Jr. and sister-in-law Vicky Sawyer.
She is survived by children Gary Lockhart (Gena), LaGrange, GA, Shelby Lockhart,
Valley, AL, Phillip Lockhart (Vanessa), Box Springs, GA, Stephanie O'Conner (Tim), Tampa, FL; stepson Kenneth Carnley (Belinda), Ft. Worth, TX; brother Walter Sawyer, Larry, GA; sisters Barbara Jean Blanchard (Herb), Albany, GA; Kaye Ragan (James), Cuthbert, GA; sister-in-law Myra Sawyer, Morgan, GA; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 9, 2019
