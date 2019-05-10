Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Annie Elizabeth "Red" Law


1939 - 2019
Annie Elizabeth "Red" Law Obituary
Annie Elizabeth "Red"
Law
April 28, 1939-
May 5, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Annie Elizabeth Law, 80, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vincent Bell, officiating. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Law was born April 28, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James and Willie Mae Coleman Davis. Mrs. Law was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church and was a graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Survivors include: her husband, Philando Law; two daughters, Sandra Davis and Debra Latimer-Kikrland; one sister, Peggy Coleman; five grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
