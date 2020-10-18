Annie F.
Bolden
February 8, 1940-
October 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Annie Frances Bolden of Columbus transitioned home peacefully in Fredericksburg, VA. She was 80 years of age.
The daughter of the late Earnest and Annie Ruth Mitchell Black, Mrs. Bolden was born in Tuskegee, AL and attended Jordan Vocational High School. She obtained further studies at Columbus Tech College. Mrs. Bolden retired with AAFES at Ft. Benning, GA as a customer service representative, and was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Smith Station, AL. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Mr. Phillip E. L. Scarbrough and 1SG Alphonso G. Bolden; two children, Angela D. Perry and Darron E. Scarbrough; and a brother, Joe Black.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: two sons, Victor V. Scarbrough (Angela) and Duane Erick Bolden (Saundra); two sisters, Joyce Robinson (Randolph) and Barbara Britton (Henry), her in-laws, Etha Scott, Mamee Bolden and Manny Bolden; a host of beloved grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Bolden will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel with the interment Wednesday at Main Post Cemetery. Reverend Timothy Maddox will officiate. The visitation is Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.