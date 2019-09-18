Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Pittsview, AL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Zion Springs Baptist Church cemetery
Eufaula, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Florence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Florence


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Florence Obituary
Annie
Florence
August 25, 1927-
September 10, 2019
Seale, AL- Mrs. Annie Florence, 92, of Seale, AL passed Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Seale, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Ko'Derris Cowan, Sr., Pastor, Rev. J.D. Upshaw, officiating and Elder Evelyn Upshaw, eulogist. Interment will follow in Zion Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Florence was born August 25, 1927 in Pittsview, AL to the late Caroline Florence. Annie attended the Zion Springs Baptist Church where she once served on the Pastor's Anniversary Committee.
Survivors include her children, Thelma Johnson of Columbus, GA, Mary Ivey (Jimmy-deceased) of Phenix City, AL, Richard Florence (Bernice), Annie R. Caldwell (Menzie), Fannie Warren, Evelyn Upshaw (Herman) and Curtis Florence; two sisters, Bulah Jones and Virginia Johnson; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousins.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now