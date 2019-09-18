|
|
Annie
Florence
August 25, 1927-
September 10, 2019
Seale, AL- Mrs. Annie Florence, 92, of Seale, AL passed Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Seale, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Ko'Derris Cowan, Sr., Pastor, Rev. J.D. Upshaw, officiating and Elder Evelyn Upshaw, eulogist. Interment will follow in Zion Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Florence was born August 25, 1927 in Pittsview, AL to the late Caroline Florence. Annie attended the Zion Springs Baptist Church where she once served on the Pastor's Anniversary Committee.
Survivors include her children, Thelma Johnson of Columbus, GA, Mary Ivey (Jimmy-deceased) of Phenix City, AL, Richard Florence (Bernice), Annie R. Caldwell (Menzie), Fannie Warren, Evelyn Upshaw (Herman) and Curtis Florence; two sisters, Bulah Jones and Virginia Johnson; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousins.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019