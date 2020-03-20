|
|
Annie
Hunter
November 15, 1944-
March 17, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Mrs. Annie L. Hunter, 75, of Smiths Station, AL passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffrey McCauley, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Hunter was born November 15, 1944 in Smiths Station, AL to the late John Davis, Sr. and the late Lula Mae Hughley Davis. She attended Wacoochee High School, was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Swift Textile.
Survivors include three children, Terry Hunter, Felecia West and Adrian Hunter; two sisters, Virginia Thrasher and Diana James (Bobby); two brothers, John W. Davis (Ruby) and Mitchell Davis; five grandchildren; special friend, Willie Cobb and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020