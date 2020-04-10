|
Annie Irene
Colbert
August 31, 1956-
April 7, 2020
Phenix City,, AL- Miss Annie Irene Colbert of Phenix City, AL, transitioned home, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 63 years of age.
The daughter of the late James and ILee Colbert, Miss Colbert was born in Russell County, AL and attended Central High School. She was a devoted member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she served as a diligent choir member. She retired from W.C. Bradley after several years as a textile worker.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Jr., Cleveland, Isiah and Duke Colbert all for Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include her loving sister, Marie Colbert of Phenix City, AL; loving brother, Rufus (Brenda) Colbert of Alabaster, AL; one special friend and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Condolences such as cards and flowers may be expressed to the family at 713 25th Avenue, Phenix City, AL 36869.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020