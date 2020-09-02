Annie Kate
Gilliard
October 19, 1951-
August 29, 2020
Fortson, GA- Ms. Annie Kate Gilliard, 68, of Fortson, GA passed Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Fortson, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Warren K. Brown, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Annie Gillard was born October 19, 1951 in Phenix City, AL to the late John Gary and the late Hattie Mae Gary. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and was a woman of many talents.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Gary-Myers (Dwight) and Theresa Chandler (Edward); two sisters, Betty Upshaw (Marshall) and Beverly Vanburen (Benard); one brother, Kenneth Gary (Dorthy); 6 grandchildren, Cedric, Kalitta, Sakiya, Shaudai, Daijah, and Elissiyah; two great grandchildren, Chasten and Kior and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneral.com