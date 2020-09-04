Annie Lee
Crowell
April 14, 1958-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Annie Lee Crowell, 62, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation will be held ____ p.m. EST, Saturday, September 5, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Crowell was born April 14, 1958 to the late Evanglee LaGrande and the late Bernice Crowell. She was a dietician for 22 years at Canterbury Nursing Home until her health failed.
Her survivors include four children, Frankie Lee Crowell (Jennifer), Curtis Lee Crowell, Travis Omar Crowell and Nina Bernice Crowell; a sister Christine Roach, Columbus, GA; 15 grandchildren two great grandchildren; two nephews, Christopher D. Roach, Dracut, MA and Antoine L. Roach, Norfolk, VA; family friend, John Howard.
