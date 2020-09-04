1/1
Annie Lee Crowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Lee
Crowell
April 14, 1958-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Annie Lee Crowell, 62, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation will be held ____ p.m. EST, Saturday, September 5, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Crowell was born April 14, 1958 to the late Evanglee LaGrande and the late Bernice Crowell. She was a dietician for 22 years at Canterbury Nursing Home until her health failed.
Her survivors include four children, Frankie Lee Crowell (Jennifer), Curtis Lee Crowell, Travis Omar Crowell and Nina Bernice Crowell; a sister Christine Roach, Columbus, GA; 15 grandchildren two great grandchildren; two nephews, Christopher D. Roach, Dracut, MA and Antoine L. Roach, Norfolk, VA; family friend, John Howard.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
September 1, 2020
Prayers so sorry for your loss.
September 1, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved