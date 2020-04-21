Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Annie Lee Mckay Veal


1933 - 2020
Annie Lee Mckay Veal Obituary
Annie Lee
Mckay Veal
February 13, 1933-
April 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Annie Lee McKay Veal, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Veal was born February 13, 1933 in Phenix City, AL to the late Thomas McKay and the late Millie Scott Raines. She was a 1952 graduate of Mother Mary Mission Catholic School, received a Bachelor's Degree from Fayetteville State Teachers College, Master's Degree from Columbus College and worked for the Phenix City School System at Ridgecrest Elementary for over 30 years.
Survivors include her son, Johnathan T. (Dannell) Veal of Glendale, AZ; two grandchildren, Isaiah Veal and Wisdom Roland both of Glendale, AZ and a host of nieces, nephews, loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2020
