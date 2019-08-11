|
Annie M. Sawyer
Farmer
10/31/1929-
08/09/2019
Columbus, GA- Annie M. Sawyer Farmer, 89, of Columbus, GA died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Annie was born October 31, 1929 in Malvern, AL daughter to the late Bud Fox Sawyer and Vassie (Shields) Sawyer. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Richard "Buddy" Farmer, siblings, Zona Lee Sasser, Leon Sawyer, Gene Sawyer, and Beatrice Ward.
The family will like to extend a special thanks to the Staff of Columbus Hospice for their love and support.
Survivors include her daughters, Yolanda Farmer and Terri Outler (Jim Ellison) both of Columbus, GA., sons, Marlin Farmer (Mary Jane) Waverly, AL., Donnie Farmer of Box Springs, GA., Kenny Farmer of Columbus GA., seven grandchildren, Anita Farmer Knighton, Emily Henderson, Julie Poppo, Paul Farmer, Brett Farmer, Kate Titus, Carson Outler, fourteen great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to the https://www.alz.org/ or Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019