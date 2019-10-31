|
Annie Mae
Fitzpatrick
June 6, 1931-
October 25, 2019
Cataula, Georgia- Mrs. Annie Mae Fitzpatrick, 88, of Cataula, Georgia passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Orchard View Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charles Graddick, pastor of Rehobeth Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamilton, GA.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born June 6, 1931 in Cataula, Georgia, daughter of the late James and Ruby Dozier Howe. She was a member of the Rehobeth Baptist Church.
Survivors include: three sons, Julius (Dorothy) Fitzpatrick, Benjamin Fitzpatrick, and Stephen Fitzpatrick; one daughter, Annie Bush; four brothers, Lester (Annie Mae) Howe, Reuben (Mazie) Howe, Samuel (Marjorie) Howe, and Arthur (Shirley) Howe; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 31, 2019