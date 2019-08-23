Home

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Boromville AME Zion
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Boromville AME Zion
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Boromville AME Zion
Annie Mae Smith Frazier


1934 - 2019
Annie Mae Smith Frazier Obituary
Annie Mae
Smith Frazier
August 11, 1934-
August 15, 2019
Hurtsboro, AL- Mrs. Annie Mae Smith Frazier, 85, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Hurtsboro, AL. Funeral service will be 12 noon EST (11am CST), Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Boromville AME Zion with Pastor Walter M. Smith, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12-5 pm EST and family hour at Boromville AME Zion at 8 pm EST (7pm CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Frazier was born August 11,1934 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Annie Lee Smith Ellison and the late Luther Harris. She was a member of Boromville AME Zion.
Survivors include four sons, Leroy (Earnestine) Smith, Min. Eddie (Jacquelyn) Smith, Curtis Smith, and Otis (Wendy) Frazier; seven daughters, Berthenia Smith, Ruby Robinson, Gloria Saunders, Mary Ann (John) Bentley, Faye (Lee) Smith, Dorothy (Douglas) Wallace and Jeanette Goshay; two sisters, Carla Harris and JoAnn Harris; three brothers, Arthur (Christine) Chambliss, Hilliard (Mary) Harris and Paul (Ozzie) Harris; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019
