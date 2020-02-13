Home

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Annie Mildred Harrison


1946 - 2020
Annie Mildred Harrison Obituary
Mrs Annie Mildred
Harrison
August 21, 1946-
February 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Annie Mildred Harrison, 73, of Columbus died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Harrison will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Charlie Sanders, pastor will be officiating. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Annie Mildred Harrison was born in Columbus, GA to the late John Henry Harris, Jr. and Ruby Calhoun Harris. She was a proud 1964 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at St. Francis Hospital and the Medical Center. Mrs. Harrison was a dedicated member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Howard Harrison, Jr. of Columbus, one daughter, Cassandrea Brown (Anthony), Jacksonville, NC; two sons, Rodney Harrison and Howard Harrison, Jr. both of Columbus; five sisters, Kathleen Ceasar (Johnny), Valerie, Brooks and Yvette Corbin (Rickey), all of Columbus, Edna Johnson (Ronnie), Jacksonville Beach, FL and Shirley Johnson, Atlanta, GA; a Mother-in-law, Elsie Ferguson, Columbus, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
