Annie Pearl Lee
Annie Pearl
Lee
September 17, 1936-
August 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Annie Pearl Lee, 83, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Frederick Small, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lee was born September 17, 1936 to the late Earnest Johnson and the late Leola Johnson. She was a faithful member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL where she served on the usher board, choir, decorating committee, and other auxiliaries. Mrs. Lee retired as a custodian at Janitorial Service in Ft. Benning, GA.
Survivors include two brothers, Earnest Lawrence and Ricky Griggs both of Ft. Mitchell, AL; one sister, Annette Griggs of Mt. Mitchell, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
