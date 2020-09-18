Anthony B.
Cliatt
July 26, 1970-
September 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Anthony B. "Ant" Cliatt, 50, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, September 11, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 4:00. p.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Pryce J. Battle, Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Cliatt was born July 26, 1970 in Columbus, GA to Betty Jean Greene Cliatt and the late Earnest Cliatt, Sr. He was formally employed with Hostess and Swift Mills.
His survivors include mother, Betty Jean Cliatt of Phenix City, AL; wife, Miquette L. Cliatt of Columbus, GA; children, Tiona Cliatt, Jatyrin Ford, Jasmine Upshaw, Kayla Williams, Nya Upshaw and Joshua Stewart all of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Ernest, Jr. (Breanda) Cliatt of Detroit, MI, Curtis Cliatt of Phenix City, AL, Alonzo (Janet) Cliatt of Alexandria, VA, Christonis (Camille) Cliatt and Korie Cliatt both of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
