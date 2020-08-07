1/1
Anthony Jerome James
Anthony Jerome
James
November 19, 1977-
July 28, 2020
Hampton, GA- Mr. Anthony Jerome James, 42, of Hampton, GA passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in McDonough, GA.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon EST, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Columbus, GA with Rev. Eddie Short, officiating. Visitation is Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. James was born November 19, 1977 in Columbus, GA to Debbie James and Jerome Miller. He was a graduate of Bradwell Institute.
Suvivors other than his parents include his wife, Aaliyah Stovall-James; three children, Aniyah James, Anthony James II, and Amari'e James; a stepfather, Jose Morales; three siblings, Candice Perry, Jose Morales, Jr., and Lisette Garcia and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
12:00 PM
Evergreen
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
