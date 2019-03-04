Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Antonio Ellison Obituary
Antonio
Ellison
June 16, 1996-
February 26, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Antonio Ellison, 22, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Edwards, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ellison was born June 16, 1996 in Columbus, GA to Shaunda Ellison. He was a 2015 graduate of Smiths Station High School.
His survivors include his mother, Shawda Ellison; grandfather, Jose Melendez; grandmother who raised him, Robin Melendez; brother, Christian Harbuck; two sisters, Brianna Ellison and Heaven Harbuck; uncle, Ronnie Ellison; aunt, Kay Ellison; two cousins, Veronica Ellison and KC Ellison and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2019
