Archie Benjamin
Smith, II
December 2, 1967-
February 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Archie Benjamin Smith, II, 52, of Columbus, GA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL.
A celebration of Archie's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA with Reverend Mark Sasser officiating. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Archie was born on December 2, 1967 in Columbus, GA to Shirley M. Smith of Columbus, GA and the late Archie Benjamin "Benny" Smith, Sr.
Archie was a lifelong master woodworker where he restored antiques and built beautiful custom furniture from reclaimed wood. He also enjoyed the great outdoors with friends and family to include camping, hiking and kayaking. Archie was a loving husband to his wife of 20 years and an inspiration to many. He will be greatly missed by those lives he touched.
Archie is survived by his loving wife, Belinda Smith of Columbus, GA; his mother, Shirley M. Smith of Columbus; brother, Morris Smith (Christopher Flatt) of Midland, GA; mother-in-law, Ruth Surles and brother-in-law, Chris Surles both of Columbus and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UAB Comprehensive Transplant Institute, Attn. Christian Smith, 1808 7th Avenue South, BDB 463, Birmingham, AL 35294.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2020