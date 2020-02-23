Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Parkhill Cemetery.

Archie Benjamin Smith II


1967 - 2020
Archie Benjamin Smith II Obituary
Archie Benjamin
Smith, II
December 2, 1967-
February 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Archie Benjamin Smith, II, 52, of Columbus, GA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL.
A celebration of Archie's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA with Reverend Mark Sasser officiating. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Archie was born on December 2, 1967 in Columbus, GA to Shirley M. Smith of Columbus, GA and the late Archie Benjamin "Benny" Smith, Sr.
Archie was a lifelong master woodworker where he restored antiques and built beautiful custom furniture from reclaimed wood. He also enjoyed the great outdoors with friends and family to include camping, hiking and kayaking. Archie was a loving husband to his wife of 20 years and an inspiration to many. He will be greatly missed by those lives he touched.
Archie is survived by his loving wife, Belinda Smith of Columbus, GA; his mother, Shirley M. Smith of Columbus; brother, Morris Smith (Christopher Flatt) of Midland, GA; mother-in-law, Ruth Surles and brother-in-law, Chris Surles both of Columbus and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UAB Comprehensive Transplant Institute, Attn. Christian Smith, 1808 7th Avenue South, BDB 463, Birmingham, AL 35294.
Fond memories and condolences for the Smith family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2020
