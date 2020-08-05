Words cannot express the loss of a dear friend like Arlanda. He was kind, giving, always helping in one way or the other, and an extremely hard worker. A man of integrity and laughter. He will be missed deeply. May the family of Arlanda be blessed with all that they stand in need of and know that we all loved him but God loved him best. Rest my dear friend in the Glory of God until we meet again.

Lynda Terry

Friend