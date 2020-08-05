Arlanda
Pickett
February 18, 1955-
July 31, 2020
Stone Mountain, GA- Mr. Arlanda Pickett, 65, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Friday, July 31, 2020 at East Side Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Graveside services for Mr. Pickett will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Jasper will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home, located at 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Arlanda Pickett was born on February 18, 1955 to the late William and Vinnie Mae Pickett in Columbus, GA. He was educated in the Muscogee County School District, graduating from Carver High School in 1973.
Mr. Pickett leaves to cherish his fond memories, three sisters, Christine Pickett, Stone Mountain, GA, Minnie Williams and Priscilla Williams both of Martinez, GA; one brother, Gregory Pickett (Henrietta), Clearwater, FL and many other relatives and friends.