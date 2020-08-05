1/1
Arlanda Pickett
1955 - 2020

Arlanda
Pickett
February 18, 1955-
July 31, 2020
Stone Mountain, GA- Mr. Arlanda Pickett, 65, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Friday, July 31, 2020 at East Side Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Graveside services for Mr. Pickett will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Jasper will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home, located at 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Arlanda Pickett was born on February 18, 1955 to the late William and Vinnie Mae Pickett in Columbus, GA. He was educated in the Muscogee County School District, graduating from Carver High School in 1973.
Mr. Pickett leaves to cherish his fond memories, three sisters, Christine Pickett, Stone Mountain, GA, Minnie Williams and Priscilla Williams both of Martinez, GA; one brother, Gregory Pickett (Henrietta), Clearwater, FL and many other relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
August 4, 2020
Words cannot express the loss of a dear friend like Arlanda. He was kind, giving, always helping in one way or the other, and an extremely hard worker. A man of integrity and laughter. He will be missed deeply. May the family of Arlanda be blessed with all that they stand in need of and know that we all loved him but God loved him best. Rest my dear friend in the Glory of God until we meet again.
Lynda Terry
Friend
