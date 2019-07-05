Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Virginia Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Virginia Moore Obituary
Arlene Virginia
Moore
November 30, 1924-
June 30, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Arlene Virginia Moore, 94 of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 P.M. EDT Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. Burial is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. EDT, Monday July 8, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mrs. Moore was born November 30, 1924 in Rachel, West Virginia; daughter of the late Bennie C. and Flossie Sutton Vaughan. She was retired from the Army/Air Force Exchange, Fort Benning, GA and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin F. Moore.
Survivors include her sisters, Juanita Snoderly of Wellsburg, West VA, Edith Whitehair of Follansbe, West VA, Dixie Joyce Hudson of Bethany, West VA and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31909 or to Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 430, Phenix City, AL 36868.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now