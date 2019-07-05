|
|
Arlene Virginia
Moore
November 30, 1924-
June 30, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Arlene Virginia Moore, 94 of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 P.M. EDT Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. Burial is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. EDT, Monday July 8, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mrs. Moore was born November 30, 1924 in Rachel, West Virginia; daughter of the late Bennie C. and Flossie Sutton Vaughan. She was retired from the Army/Air Force Exchange, Fort Benning, GA and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin F. Moore.
Survivors include her sisters, Juanita Snoderly of Wellsburg, West VA, Edith Whitehair of Follansbe, West VA, Dixie Joyce Hudson of Bethany, West VA and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31909 or to Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 430, Phenix City, AL 36868.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019