Arlo A.

Sorrells

January 20, 1946-

May 10, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- 1SG (Ret.) Arlo A. Sorrells, 73, of Columbus died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.

Arlo was born January 20, 1946 in Hot Springs, AR., son of the late Otto James Sorrels and Iva Malloy Mothershed. Arlo was a loving and devoted husband and father. He and Annett were married for 41 years and shared an immeasurable love for their son James. He loved to cruise the world with his wife Annett. If not cruising, he loved to be on his boat fishing, working in his vegetable garden, never passed up a good political debate, or a chance to cheer or curse the Atlanta Braves or Falcons. He also loved to spend time with his beloved Bassets, Alvin and Simon.

Arlo served his Country proudly for over 20 years in the Army, retiring as a 1SG and an additional 20 years as a civil servant conducting range operations on Fort Benning, GA. He distinguished himself with selfless service to his country and was awarded the the Air Medal, while participating in sustained aerial flight of combat ground forces in the Republic of Vietnam. His many awards include, the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal (1 Silver Service Star), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal (4 OLCs), Good Conduct Medal (6th award), Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, Army Service Ribbon, and 3 Overseas Service Bars.

He was steady, kind, and dependable as his family and friends would attest, He was so loved and will be greatly missed.

Other than his parents, Arlo was preceded in death by his son, James W. Sorrells, sisters, Eloise Free, Bonnie Bell and brothers SFC (ret.) Dempsey Sorrels , Terry Sorrels, SFC (ret.) Don Sorrels, and Jimmy Dale Sorrels.

Survivors include his wife, Annett Hines Sorrells of Columbus, GA., sisters: Tina Gravel ( Robert) and Debbie Withrow ( Pat), both from Ukiah, CA.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2019