Arnold "Preacher" Eason


1934 - 2019
Arnold "Preacher" Eason Obituary
Columbus, GA- Arnold Eason 85, of Columbus, Georgia passed Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be 12:00Noon, today, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Cols., 706-327-9293 with Rev. Chad D. Bryant, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery with military honors accorded. Preacher as he was affectionately known was born April 29, 1934 in Midland, Georgia to the union of the late Bill and Minnie Hardaway Eason. He confessed Christ at and early age, was a 1954 graduate of WM H. Spencer High School, a United States Army Veteran and a Master Brick Mason. Preacher leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Evelyn Ages and Barbara E. Barker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
