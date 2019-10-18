Home

Arnold Farley


1956 - 2019
Arnold Farley Obituary
Arnold
Farley
August 4, 1956-
October 11, 2019
Hamilton, GA- Retired Battalion Chief Arnold Farley, 63, transitioned to be with the Lord Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 2:00 pm at Nazareth Baptist Church, 526 Radcliff Ave., Columbus, GA. Elder Timothy Maddox will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a Family Hour from 5:00 until 6:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Mr. Farley was born on August 4, 1956 in Paterson, NJ to the late Willie L. Farley and Emma L. Hall-Farley. Mr. Farley joined the Columbus Fire Department in 1982 when he was awarded 'Rookie of the Year'. After 27 years, he received numerous awards and retired as Battalion Chief. Mr. Farley had a special love for the youth and the elderly. He leave to cherish his precious memories two sons, Abram Bernard (Darrlyn) Farley and Gabriel Jamal Farley; a brother, Willie D. (Rita) Farley; two sisters, Linda F. (Ronald) Spellers, Sandra F. (James Rutherford) Farley; two grandchildren, Gavin J. Farley and Grace Farley; the mother of his children, Debra West; step mother of his children, Verlinda Harris; a special devoted friend, Shirley Willis; a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019
