Arnulfo "Arnold"

Argel Taganas

September 13, 1960-

July 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Arnulfo (Arnold) Argel Taganas was born in Asingan Pangasinan, Philippines, the youngest of eight children to Primitivo and Severa Argel Taganas. He was preceded in death by both parents, as well as his two older brothers, Romeo and Floro Taganas.

He attended San Sebastian High School in Manila and then continued on to complete his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Pratt Institute in New York. He is a plankowner of the USS Wisconsin (BB-64) and served as a machinist mate for six years starting in 1985. He served during operation Desert Shield/Storm.

From 1992, his employment in Fort Benning, Georgia was marked by his influential service. In the words of his supervisor, "Arnold's career in the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a Mechanical Engineer was beyond exemplary. His achievements and accomplishments include the Commander's Award for Civilian Service deployments with the FEST team, as well as the title of subject-matter expert for mechanical systems. His mechanical knowledge, professionalism and dedication to his country and those who serve ensured quality construction in the countless state-of-the-art facilities turned over to the army during his tenure."

One of Arnold's greatest accomplishments is raising two wonderful children Vera Dion and Arnold Dean. Arnold Dean is an Electrical Engineer following his dad's footsteps. Vera Dion is active in the Filipino-American community just like her dad. Deana will forever hold on to cherished memories of her loving husband.

Community service for Arnold embodied selfless commitment and immense generosity. He was the President of the Filipino American Association of Columbus, Georgia from 1995-1997, and is currently serving as an Advisor and Parliamentarian. He was also a member of the Federation of the Filipino American Organizations of Georgia. He volunteered in numerous activities in the community.

Family and friends will treasure memories of Arnold's hospitality and spirit of sharing--not to be forgotten his humor and sharp wit. Arnold was one "so much fun to be around."

Surviving Arnold are his wife, Deana Taganas of thirty years; two children, Vera Dion Taganas and Arnold Dean Taganas; five older sisters, Editha (Jose) Lirag, Patria (Dr. Greg) Chiu, Mayor Celia T. Layus, Nenita (Pat) Manalili, and Jasmin (Dennis) Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Philippines and other places in the U.S. and abroad. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019