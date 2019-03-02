Arthur

Bennett

July 16, 1933-

February 24, 2019

Union Springs, AL- Arthur Dean Bennett, Sr. was born 16 July 1933, in Russell county Alabama, to the late Maxie Bennett, Lessie Humphrey Bennett and Rev. L. F. Fortson.

Arthur was educated in the Bullock County School System. He was an Honorably Discharged United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

He was self-employed as an electrician.

On Sunday, 24 February 2019, he entered in the eternal arms of Jesus Christ at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents Maxie Bennett, Lessie Humphrey Bennett and Rev. L. F. Fortson; two sisters: Jean B. Thomas and Rosel Miles and one son, Gregory Terrell Battle.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving devoted partner of 36 years: Glenda Martin, of Union Springs, AL; two daughters: Dorothy Bennett (Simon) Hill of Pooler, GA and Elaine (Frank) Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN; eight sons: Arthur Dean (Erman) Bennett, Jr., Anthony Douglas (Penny) Bennett, Sr., Emmitt Fredrick (Donna) Bennett, Kissimmee,. (Connie) King, all of Phenix City, Alabama; Erik Martin of Lithonia, Georgia; Lester Bennett of Toledo, Ohio; Leslie Bennett of Saginaw, Michigan; Santavious Purham ( Denay) Bennett of Union Springs, Alabama; daughter in law Carold Battle, Union Springs, Alabama; one sister Chris Forston, Detroit Michigan; one sister-in-law: Nillie (Elmore) Beckham of Dayton, OH; one brother-in-law: Otis Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; nineteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, 2 March 2019

2 p.m. C.S.T. at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 105 Cooper St. in Union springs with Rev. Ronald C. Smith, pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Walton Chapel Methodist Cemetery Aberfoil Community Union Springs, AL.

Professional services are being handled by Carter Funeral Home, Union Springs. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary