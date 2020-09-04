Arthur Fitzgerald
Wilborn
March 2, 1965-
August 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Arthur Fitzgerald (Vic) Wilborn, 55, transitioned his life Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Bruce Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm with a Private Family Hour from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Wilborn was born March 2, 1965 to Lelia Jones Wilborn and the late Roy B. Wilborn, Sr. in Eufaula, AL. He was affectionately known as "Fitz" by his family but got parlayed into "Vic" throughout his childhood. Mr. Wilborn accepted Christ at a young age, baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Eufaula, AL and remained a current member. He was a 1983 graduate of CHS where he played his favorite sports, basketball, baseball and football. After high school, Mr. Wilborn attended the UGA. Shortly thereafter, he relocated to Alex, VA to work for VDOT as well as the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges. Mr. Wilborn returned to Columbus working for L&S in Ft. Benning, GA until he was diagnosed with ESRD. He received a successful kidney transplant last July and had a new lease on life, treating every day like his birthday. Mr. Wilborn was a funny, witty, loving, giving, humble man who would help anyone and never met a stranger. He was preceded by his father and a brother, Roy Wilborn, Jr. Mr. Wilborn leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Lelia Jones Wilborn; a daughter, Nicole Bell; a grandson, Jamari Wade; three sister, Regina Sansbury and Janice Cook and Delender (Lathel) Gardner; a brother, Sherman Wilborn; half-sister, Laurie (Lucius) Robinson; his 'ROD' Marvin Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Special thanks to Emory Transplant Team, Dr. Parson, Dr. Vasanth and Laura. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
