Arthur Lee

Halouska

February 26, 1934-

February 16, 2019

Columbus, GA- Arthur Lee Halouska, 84, a longtime small-business owner and community volunteer, died Friday, February 16, 2019 at Magnolia Manor.

Art, as he was known to friends and customers, was born February 26, 1934, in Arnold, NE, a son of Clare and John "Jock" Halouska. In 1948, he joined the family of Beth and Wesley Huenefeld of the Prairie Gem community of Hamilton County, NE. He married Doris M. Arnold in 1956.

Art attended public schools, Hastings College and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in 1965.

In 1975, Art and Doris opened A & H Printing at 5101 Hamilton Road. They printed forms for several area hospitals, car dealers, repair shops, plus envelopes, business cards, funeral programs, church bulletins, newsletters, etc. for other businesses and churches. The business closed in May 2018.

In 1974, the Columbus League of Women Voters presented Art with a plaque of appreciation for his help in publishing their booklet "Profiles: Columbus". The Columbus Citizen Advocacy in 1998 also gave him a plaque for his helpful services to the organization. He was a founding officer of Muscogee County Friends of Libraries and served as treasurer for more than two decades. The Columbus Public Library named Art "Volunteer of the Year" in 2009 and planted a tree in his honor.

Besides his wife, Art is survived by two daughters, Linda, a retired teacher in the Muscogee County School District, and Sandra, who assisted in the printing business, both of Columbus; two sisters, Ethel Owens of Omaha, and Patricia Laughlin of Pittsburgh; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins in Nebraska, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Washington and Pennsylvania.

A celebration of Art's life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to the Muscogee County Friends Libraries, P.O. Box 5381, Columbus 31906 or to the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

