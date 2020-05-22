Arthur Luckerson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur
Luckerson
July 27, 1950-
May 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Arthur "Luke" Luckerson, 69, of Phenix City, AL, passed Friday, May 15, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Apostle Walter E. Taylor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Arthur Luckerson was born on July 27, 1950 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Luckerson and the late Ida Mae Luckerson. He was a 1968 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Columbus Technical College, member of Uchee Hill Baptist Church and retired from Dolly Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Luckerson; four children, Tarnesia (Dewayne) Meeks, Smiths Station, AL, Miranda (Valdiz) Walker, Natasha (Willie) Table and Anthony Luckerson all of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Mary (James) Cooper and Annie Pearl (Roosevelt) Mahogany both of Phenix City, AL; one niece, Anissa Danielle Mahogany of Phenix City, AL; 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved