Arthur
Luckerson
July 27, 1950-
May 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Arthur "Luke" Luckerson, 69, of Phenix City, AL, passed Friday, May 15, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Apostle Walter E. Taylor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Arthur Luckerson was born on July 27, 1950 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Luckerson and the late Ida Mae Luckerson. He was a 1968 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Columbus Technical College, member of Uchee Hill Baptist Church and retired from Dolly Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Luckerson; four children, Tarnesia (Dewayne) Meeks, Smiths Station, AL, Miranda (Valdiz) Walker, Natasha (Willie) Table and Anthony Luckerson all of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Mary (James) Cooper and Annie Pearl (Roosevelt) Mahogany both of Phenix City, AL; one niece, Anissa Danielle Mahogany of Phenix City, AL; 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.