Arthur
Morris, Jr.
January 15, 1936-
March 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Arthur Morris, Jr. transitioned peacefully Thursday at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home. He was 83 years of age.
The son of Arthur Sr. and Millie Washington Morris, Mr. Morris was born in Ocala, FL and was a professional carpet installer. He resided in New York for many years where he was also a Mason. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Eunice Whitley Morris; a son, Stephen Martin; and one sister, Tony Miller.
Survivors include: six sons, William Martin (Lois), Roger Martin, Dennis Martin (Cassandra), Victor Martin (Hattie), Darryl Williams (Carmen) and Dennis Johnson; four daughters, Gail Sims, Valerie Heisey (Scott), Cheryl Williams and Tammy Mojica; beloved grand and great grandchildren; a sister, Aserlee Wyche (Steve); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Memorial Celebration for Mr. Morris will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christian Valley Baptist Church in Cataula, GA. Rev. Eric Seldon will officiate. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019