Arthur R.
Lawrence, Jr.
September 25, 1945-
August 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Arthur R. Lawrence, 74, passed Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Stephan Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Arthur R. Lawrence, Jr. began his earthly journey on September 25, 1945 in Tuskegee Institute, Alabama to Mrs. Annie Bell Lawrence and Mr. Arthur R. Lawrence, Sr.
He was known as, "The Praying Man" and was a member of the New Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church at the time of his demise.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Arthur R. Lawrence, Sr., and Mrs. Annie Bell Lawrence; two sisters, Jacqueline P. Lawrence, and Betty Jean Tyson. Survivors include six children: Tracye J. Williams (Jesse Quick) of Irmo, SC; Tammera E. Woods of Sandy Spring, MD, Natasha Walker Jones (Chaplain Earl Jones Jr.) of Atlanta, GA; Kai W. Gary (Melvin Gary Jr.) of Phenix City, AL; Jacoby E. Lawrence of Hatchechubbee, AL; and Arreasha Z. Lawrence of Phenix City, AL. He was married to Eddream R. Lawrence of Hatchechubbee, AL; for 35 years with whom he raised 4 beautiful children Natasha, Kai, Jacoby and Arreasha. With Hardenia J. Childrey (Tracye) of Montgomery, AL, and Colleen J. Bowie (Tammera) of Denver, CO; he was blessed with two beautiful daughters. Two sisters, Marjorie Ann Hightower of Vernon, FL; and Carolyn J. Lawrence of Phenix City, AL also mourn his passing. Arthur was particularly proud of his seven grandchildren; Mariah D. Williams, Aiyinde N. Lawrence, Na'Dstasha "Egypt" Lawrence, Kendall R. Williams, Claire A. Williams, Keely-J. David-Walker and Shawn C. Walker Jr.; and his one and only great-grandson, Caiden A. Johnson.
