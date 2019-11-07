|
Arthur S.
Noble, IV
September 30, 1948-
November 5, 2019
Tallassee, AL- Arthur S. Noble, IV passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 71.
He was born on September 30, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia, to Arthur S. Noble, III and Ann O. Noble, both of whom preceded him in death. Arthur grew up in Columbus, Georgia and graduated from Columbus High School where was a member of the tennis team as well as the Musketeer Fraternity, a social and service club. As a graduate of the University of Georgia, he loved cheering for Bulldog football. While at UGA he was a member of the SAE Fraternity where he served as Social Chairman and was fondly known as "Sugar Bear". Arthur was an Eagle Scout, accomplished tennis player and marksman who loved bird hunting.
Arthur previously lived in Alexandria, Virginia, where he met his wife Virginia Wickerham who also preceded him in death. After many years as a Washington, DC haberdasher, Arthur and Jenny moved to Tallassee, Alabama to assist in the care of a family member and made many friends at the First United Methodist Church where he was involved in several ministries and proudly taught Sunday school classes.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Regan Archer Noble of Waynesville, North Carolina (from a previous marriage to Cissie Brewer Clement), sister Ruth Noble (Baba) Groom (husband Robin W. Johnson), brothers Scott Noble, Jim Noble and John Walker (wife Frances), and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation with the family for Arthur will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Tallassee, Alabama, with a Memorial Service Celebrating Arthur's Life immediately following at 3:00 pm, Rev. Clint McBroom officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Memorial contributions are welcomed to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 780147, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 7, 2019