Ashley N.
Kindred
November 7, 1979-
September 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Miss. Ashley Ne'Shay Kindred passed away quietly Friday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 40.
Born in Opelika, AL., and the daughter of Ms. Mable Kindred of Columbus and the late Leon Grady, Ashley had lived in Ft. Myers, FL., and was a graduate of Ft. Myers High School and a member of The Rock Church. After moving to Columbus, she was employed as a Production Technician at Alatrade in Phenix City. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnnie L. Kindred, Mattie P. Kindred and Willie L. Grady, Sr.
Surviving other than her mother are two sons, Caleb J. Hall and Ky'Mani Moore; three siblings, Shareka Kindred, Leonana Grady and Brandon Grady; her grandmother, Mattie Grady; uncles and aunts, Johnny Kindred(Birdie), Bernice Harris(Benny), Brady Kindred, Cynthia Johnson(Donnell), Tammy Kindred, Shirley Garrison(Don), Brenda Stinson(Willie), Stephanie Swanson(Anthony), Willie Grady(Dorothy) and Chester Grady(Johnnie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ashley will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Saturday, September 19, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com