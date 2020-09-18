1/1
Ashley N. Kindred
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley N.
Kindred
November 7, 1979-
September 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Miss. Ashley Ne'Shay Kindred passed away quietly Friday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 40.
Born in Opelika, AL., and the daughter of Ms. Mable Kindred of Columbus and the late Leon Grady, Ashley had lived in Ft. Myers, FL., and was a graduate of Ft. Myers High School and a member of The Rock Church. After moving to Columbus, she was employed as a Production Technician at Alatrade in Phenix City. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnnie L. Kindred, Mattie P. Kindred and Willie L. Grady, Sr.
Surviving other than her mother are two sons, Caleb J. Hall and Ky'Mani Moore; three siblings, Shareka Kindred, Leonana Grady and Brandon Grady; her grandmother, Mattie Grady; uncles and aunts, Johnny Kindred(Birdie), Bernice Harris(Benny), Brady Kindred, Cynthia Johnson(Donnell), Tammy Kindred, Shirley Garrison(Don), Brenda Stinson(Willie), Stephanie Swanson(Anthony), Willie Grady(Dorothy) and Chester Grady(Johnnie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ashley will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Saturday, September 19, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved