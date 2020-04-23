|
Ashton Matthew
Albert
May 23, 2000-
April 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ashton Matthew Albert, 19, of Columbus, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Ashton was born May 23, 2000, in Columbus, GA, son to Crystal White Jones and Nicholas Albert. Ashton attended Shaw High School and graduated in the summer of 2018. He was a Legal Assistant and worked for his family run law firm. Ashton was "The" nicest person you could ever meet. Ashton had a contagious laugh and loved to make others laugh. He was always smiling. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Nita Foster, his maternal great-grandparents, Freeman and Doris Foster and his paternal great-grandmother, Susie Marie Johnson.
He is survived by his mother, Crystal White Jones (Allen) of Columbus, GA; Nik Albert (Krystle) of Columbus, GA; three sisters, Addison Morgan White, Kadance Albert, Jayden Jones; and one brother, McClendon Jones; paternal grandparents, Melody and Al Albert of Columbus, GA; step grandparents Charles and Sue Jones, of Enterprise, AL; aunt, Brandi Albert (JR Satterwhite) of Columbus, GA; uncle, Ryan Foster (Patricia) of Fort Mitchell, AL; cousins Jason Gibson and Rose Satterwhite, both of Columbus, GA.
Ashton also leaves behind numerous loving extended family members, and cherished friends that are considered family.
The family extends their greatest gratitude for all of the continued support and prayers shown to them throughout this unexpected tragedy.
